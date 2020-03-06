Norman Whitlock (1936 – 2020)

Norman E. Whitlock, age 83, of Stryker, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 05, 2020 in Community Hospitals, Bryan, Ohio. He was born April 25, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Raymond and Verile (Bloom) Whitlock. He married Judith A. Stuckey on October 20, 1962 and she survives.

He was a graduate of Stryker High School and following graduation enlisted in the Army where he honorably served from 1959 until 1961. Norman was employed for 35 years with Aro Corporation as a Engineering Draftsman until his retirement in 1996.

He was a member of New Hope Community Church, Bryan, Ohio. He loved music and played a variety of instruments including, violin, cello, piano, trombone, organ and also enjoyed singing in the Overcomer’s Quartet. Norman was also a member the Army Band and was a performer in presentation to President Eisenhower.

Survivors include, his wife, Judith “Judy” A. Whitlock, Stryker, Ohio. Two sons, Bruce (Janelle) Whitlock, Stryker, Ohio and Arich (Stacy) Whitlock, Bryan, Ohio. Two daughters, Kris (James) Shonk, Bryan, Ohio and Susan (Dan) Heeres, Stryker, Ohio. 23 grandchildren. 5 great-granddaughters. Six brothers, David Whitlock, West Unity, Ohio, Stanley Whitlock, Stryker, Ohio, Richard Whitlock, Stryker, Ohio, Neal Whitlock, Texas, Marlin Whitlock, Stryker, Ohio, Merrill Whitlock, Rochester, Indiana. One sister, Ruthann (Tracy) Hammond, Hamilton, Michigan, brother-in-law, Jim Bouman, Bryan, Ohio. Many nieces and nephews.

Norman is preceded in death by his parents and three sister, Elaine (Dick) Jaggers, Joan (Jim) Bouman, and Irene Whitlock.

Memorial service and celebration of Norman’s life will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in New Hope Community Church, North Campus Auditorium, Bryan, Ohio. Pastor Nik Walborn and Pastor Chris Pierce will officiate. Private graveside services and interment will precede in Lockport Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Stryker American Legion Post Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, blankets, concrete statuary and other memorial items, memorial contributions may be made to: Charity of Family Preference in c/o Judy Whitlock. Online condolences may be given at: www.grisierfh.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.