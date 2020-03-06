Larry Vogelsong (1946-2020)

Larry E. Vogelsong, age 74, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Mr. Vogelsong was a 1965 graduate of Fairview High School and had been employed by Bard Manufacturing in Bryan, retiring in 2011 with thirty-five years of service.

Following his retirement he worked as a repairman for Jack’s Sew and Vac in Bryan for ten years. He was an active member of Bryan First Baptist Church, where he was the director of the sound department and a former trustee.

He enjoyed playing the bass guitar and played with several local bands in his earlier years. Most of all Larry was a devoted family man who loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Larry E. Vogelsong was born on January 14, 1946, in Defiance County, Ohio, the son of Raymond and Helen (Reed) Vogelsong. He married Dottie J. (Dangerfield) Kirk on August 15, 1997, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Tina Vogelsong, of Ney, Ohio; one son, Rick Vogelsong, of Bryan; four grandchildren, Dustin (Lindsey Beek) Vogelsong, Shanna Bassett, Courtni (Josh) Beaverson and Chase Pask; and seven great-grandchildren, Brendan, Jessa, Wesley, Journey, Scarlett, Jaylee and Avrie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James and Richard Vogelsong.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church, 925 East Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the First Baptist Church, Bryan, with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to First Baptist Church Sound Department, 925 East Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan. All floral arrangements are requested to be delivered to the church prior to the service.