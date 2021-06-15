Jeffrey Stiriz (1956-2021)

Jeffrey Lee Stiriz passed away suddenly on June 12, 2021 in Hillsdale, Michigan. Jeff was born to Deryle and Joyce (Shelt) Stiriz on December 31, 1956 in Wauseon, Ohio. He graduated from Delta High School in 1975. On October 1, 1977, he married the love of his life and best friend, Catherine Dominique.

Together they built a family of nine children: Jaime (John) Rupp, Jennifer (Trevor) Leininger, Jodelynn (Parker) Meyers, Derrick (Gabby) Stiriz, Brooke (Marcus) Schuette, Betsey (Michael) Perez, and Dakota Stiriz, all of Wauseon; Kelsey (Anthony) Geoghegan of Athens; and Petra Valesquez of Fort Wayne. Jeff was blessed with 29 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, children, and grandchildren, Jeff is survived by his siblings: Deb (Ron) Smith of Plymouth, Ohio; Becky (Bruce) Tober of Casa Grande, Arizona; Karen Meridew, and Scott (LuAnn) Stiriz of Wauseon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jim and Pat Dominique.

For 50 years, Jeff worked at Deryle’s Auto Care, where he started as a young teenager working for his dad. Later, he became owner and operator as his dad’s health declined. He love his customers and they loved him. He often went above the call of duty to be sure they were always satisfied.

To know Jeff was to love Jeff. He never met a stranger. When you talked to him, he listened with genuine interest. He could have written a dad joke book with all the quips and jokes that you could expect to hear every time you saw him.

He loved working in the yard and you would often see him on his rider on spring and summer weekends. His love for life was infectious, and one couldn’t help but feel a little better when he was around.

His greatest love was spending time with his family and friends, whether it be watching the antics of the little ones, sharing a meal, relaxing during their annual Florida trips, sharing a beer with his kids, enjoying time with his daughters at their annual Olive Garden trip, or cuddling a few grandkids on his lap.

Jeff had a great love for the people of Wauseon. During his almost 20 years on city council, Jeff worked to better the city. He served as its president for 12 years. He was honest and never afraid to stand up for what was right, sometimes arguing against other, more popular opinions.

Jeff…Dad…Papa…we are heartbroken, but we know that you will be with us. We will love you. Always.

A visitation for Jeff will occur on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the St. Caspar Parish Life Center from 2pm-8pm. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Caspar at 11am, with Father Todd Dominique officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the family to help with a future project in Jeff’s memory.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stiriz family.

