Northwest State Community College Board Of Trustees Extends President Hernandez’s Contract

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CONTRACT EXTENSION … NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez (left) and Board Chair Mickey Schwarzbek following the Aug. 28 NSCC Board of Trustees meeting.

Archbold, Ohio — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Archbold Campus.

A major highlight of the meeting came at the very end, when a motion was made to extend the contract of NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez.

The motion was carried, and after the meeting concluded, Hernandez and Board Chair Mickey Schwarzbek signed the agreement.

Hernandez has been president of Northwest State since April 1, 2021. With this new contract extension, he will continue to lead the college at least through June 30, 2031.

Hernandez continues his efforts to energize the northwest Ohio workforce and provide great educational opportunity for students throughout the college’s six-county service area of Williams, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Van Wert counties, with his “Elevate Northwest Ohio” initiative, which seeks to increase educational attainment in the region. Northwest State naturally plays a critical role in that endeavor.

Hernandez expressed his gratitude to the board for the opportunity to continue to serve the college and the community in this capacity, and noted how this extension is a direct reflection of the great work the faculty, staff and administration are doing providing education, training and services to the community to help improve the lives of individuals and strengthen communities — which is essentially the NSCC mission.

In other board action:

-Approved the employment of Erin McDonough as director of development and alumni relations.

-Approved the promotion of Marianna Doolittle to interim dean of arts and sciences; Nicole Hand to workforce and apprentice programs manager; Colin Doolittle to dean of industrial technologies and the Black Swamp Safety Council; Brittany Chamberlain to vice president of human resources and leadership development; Timothy Lucas to electrical and automation training coordinator; and Daniel Robarge to equipment specialist.

-Approved the transition of Katy McKelvey to special assistant to the president, and John Mueller to faculty, industrial technology (automation).

-Approved the transfer of $750,000 of unallocated reserve funds to the contingency reserve fund.

-Approved the rescheduling of the October board meeting from Oct. 16 to Oct. 30, to be held at the NSCC Van Wert Campus.

– Approved an amended Faculty Workload Policy to comply with ORC 3345.45, the Advance Ohio Higher Education Act.

– Approved a new Cash on Hand Policy regarding minimum cash reserves and financial reporting.

-Approved the local administration of state-appropriated capital projects under $4 million.

-Approved miscellaneous employment contracts, two retirements and four resignations.