Northwest State Community College Foundation Presents $1,051,000 Check To Board Of Trustees

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CHECK PRESENTATION … L to R: Robbin Wilcox (NSCC Executive Director-Foundation), Peter Beck (NSCC Foundation Board Chair), Katrina DeGroff (NSCC Board of Trustees Chair), and Dr. Todd Hernandez (NSCC President).

PRESS RELEASE – The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Thursday, June 26th at the Archbold campus.

After roll call, Robbin Wilcox, NSCC Executive Director for Development & NSCC Foundation, and Foundation Board Chair Peter Beck presented the Board with a check in the amount of $1,051,000. The money is designated for student scholarships, equipment, outreach programs and student support efforts.

Over $10 million has been provided through the generosity of businesses and individuals who have supported the Foundation over the past ten years.

Peter Beck, NSCC Foundation Board Chair, applauded the generosity of individuals and businesses who have donated to the NSCC Foundation, for helping make this presentation possible.

Beck also praised Robbin Wilcox for her tireless efforts to raise needed funds for Northwest State scholarships and strategic initiatives. The NSCC Foundation awarded over $900,000 in scholarships at the spring 2025 Scholarship Awards Ceremony.

Another highlight of the Board meeting was the passage of the FY 2025-2026 budget. The total budget is just north of $47M, which represents an increase of approximately $2M from FY 2024-2025.

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez noted, “The new budget allocates funds for strategic initiatives that will continue to allow Northwest State Community College to elevate northwest Ohio through increased education, training and services.” The Board also approved a one-year extension of the 2023-2026 Strategic Plan to June 30, 2027.

In other Board action:

-Approved the employment of Darin Seiler (Vice President / Chief Information Officer), Dr. Jason Lafferty (Associate Vice President of Academics), Joseph Wendell (Workforce Sales Coordinator), Boyd Foulk (Training Coordinator – Electrical & Automation), Laura Moore (Clinical Teaching Assistant – Nursing), Anna Trubey (Faculty – Nursing), and Doug Severt (Faculty – Industrial Technology).

-Approved the promotion of Zachory Tucker to Administrative Assistant – Foundation, BSSC & Marketing.

-Approved the transition of Dawn Bischoff to Customer Service Specialist, and Marianna Doolittle to Faculty – Math.

-Approved a new Paraprofessional Certificate program, effective Fall 2025.

-Approved a Statement of Commitment, which fulfills the requirement of ORC 3345.0216 of the Advance Ohio Higher Education Act while reaffirming the College’s mission, vision and values.

-Approved an amended Employee Performance Appraisal Policy, and a new Faculty Workload Policy.

-Approved miscellaneous employment contracts, two resignations and one termination.