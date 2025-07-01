Northwest State Raises Over $63,000 For Student Scholarships At Its 2025 Green Carpet Event

PRESS RELEASE – The Northwest State Community College Foundation recently hosted its annual Green Carpet Event, “Unlock Students’ Possibilities,” and raised over $63,000.

All proceeds from the event go directly to student scholarships. A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2025 Making a Difference Awards, which were created by the NSCC Foundation as a way to recognize and celebrate individuals, businesses and organizations in the six-county area committed to improving their communities. This year’s recipients were Kathy Shaw (Wauseon) and Filling Homes (Napoleon).

In addition to the Making a Difference Awards, the Green Carpet Event included a captivating performance by Michael Griffin, Escape Artist.

Gourmet food stations, a cash bar and a silent auction rounded out the festivities, as the Auditorium and surrounding areas were decorated in the event’s “Unlock Students’ Possibilities” theme.

“The Green Carpet Event and the Making a Difference Awards celebrate hard work, community support and giving,” said Robbin Wilcox, NSCC Executive Foundation Director.

“We work year-round to raise awareness and needed funds for student scholarships, and this event is a critical piece of those efforts.”

“We recently awarded over $900,000 in Foundation scholarships, and we’re focused on how we can continue to do more for our learners.”

“We are blessed to work in a community that is passionate about philanthropy, and helping unlock students’ possibilities,” Wilcox continued.

A special recap program of the NSCC Green Carpet Event is now available for free, on-demand viewing on Northwest State Community College social media, as well as the NWOhio.Live YouTube page – YouTube.com/@NWOhio_live.

ABOUT THE NSCC FOUNDATION

The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC.

For over 40 years, the foundation has remained true to its mission to enhance, expand and sustain Northwest State so that NSCC can continue to fulfill its mission of creating opportunities for transformational learning.

The NSCC Foundation works diligently to raise much-needed funds for educational opportunities that directly and indirectly impact students.

Additional information on the NSCC Foundation is available at NorthwestState.edu/nscc-foundation/.