November Students Of The Month At Millcreek-West Unity Schools

Back Row Left to Right- Jonathon Stephens, Kason Rediger, Lucas Jacobs, Dylan Commack, Annika Wright, Aiden Funkhouser, Maggie Altman, Addyson Draggoo, Margaret Wheeler, and Marissa Bennett.

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Front Row Left to Right-Amber Johnson, Julia Dickinson, Aaden Judy, Riley Clendenin, Zane Burdine, Molly Dickinson, Hayden JoHantgen, and Hope Potts.