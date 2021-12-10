November Students Of The Month At Millcreek-West Unity Schools

Posted By: Newspaper Staff December 10, 2021

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Front Row Left to Right-Amber Johnson, Julia Dickinson, Aaden Judy, Riley Clendenin, Zane Burdine, Molly Dickinson, Hayden JoHantgen, and Hope Potts.

Back Row Left to Right- Jonathon Stephens, Kason Rediger, Lucas Jacobs, Dylan Commack, Annika Wright, Aiden Funkhouser, Maggie Altman, Addyson Draggoo, Margaret Wheeler, and Marissa Bennett.

Absent from the picture: Jordan Haskell, Faith McKinney, Olivia Rossman, Savannah Ross-Yocklin

 

