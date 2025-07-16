Nurse Practitioner Melanie Caustrita Joins Cardiology Office At Parkview Bryan

PRESS RELEASE – Melanie Caustrita started her nursing journey in northwest Ohio, and after more than a decade building experience around the U.S., she’s returned to join the team at Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) – Cardiology.

Caustrita joined Parkview this spring and is now seeing patients at the cardiology office located at Parkview Bryan Hospital, 433 W. High St.

“We’re always excited when nurses return to our region, bringing with them the exposure and experience they’ve gained in other parts of the country,” said Ashley Urdiales, director of operations, Parkview Physicians Group – Ohio.

“Melanie brings a well-rounded skillset built in both smaller communities and large cities as well as in hospitals, emergency rooms and trauma centers. She’s a great addition to our cardiology practice here in Bryan.”

Caustrita earned an undergraduate degree at Defiance College in 1993 but didn’t start her nursing journey until more than a decade later.

She obtained an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) at Northwest State Community College in Archbold and became a registered nurse in 2007.

She continued her studies, obtaining a master’s degree in nursing (MSN) as an acute care nurse practitioner from Wright State University in Dayton and completing a doctorate in nursing practice (DNP) through the University of Toledo.

Caustrita holds an acute care nurse practitioner certification from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is an active member of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the Ohio Association of Advanced Practice Nurses, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American College of Surgeons.

She started her nursing career as a nurse practitioner in Chillicothe, Ohio, before joining Miami Valley Hospital in the Dayton area.

She later worked as a trauma nurse and home visit practitioner in the Phoenix, Arizona, metro before traveling east and taking hospitalist, emergency department and surgery/trauma roles in Columbia, South Carolina. Caustrita returned to practice in Lima, Ohio, in 2023 before joining Parkview this year.

After more than a decade away, Caustrita made the move back to Northwest Ohio to be closer to family – especially her grandson – and joined Parkview because of its reputation for high-quality care and an excellent workplace environment.

“My husband and I were both born and raised in this area, and when my dad passed away, we decided it was time to come home and spend more time with family again,” Caustrita said. “Parkview (Bryan) feels like home. It is similar in size to my previous hospital, and I heard a lot of good things about the culture here.”

Her years in nursing have taught her the importance of listening to better understand patients’ concerns and working together to find the right solutions to address them.

“I am passionate about educating patients,” she said. “They should understand their health issues and how those issues will affect their quality of life. It’s my goal to help all my patients understand their health issues better.”

Caustrita and her husband, Robert, have two adult children, Brysten and Alexa. When not at work, she loves to spend time with her 2-year-old grandson as well as travel, play golf, and relax at the beach.

Caustrita joins the team of specialists at PPG – Cardiology in Bryan, providing comprehensive heart services to patients in northwest Ohio and the region. The office can be reached at 419-630-2028.