William “Bill” McNamee (1961 – 2025)

(1979 Graduate Of Edon High School)

William “Bill” G. McNamee, 64, of Hicksville passed away on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born on May 28, 1961 in Bryan to Richard P. “Shad” and Marguerite “Peggy” B. (Shearer) McNamee.

Bill graduated from Edon High School in 1979. He enjoyed bowling and golfing with both family and friends. Bill also spent many Christmases bringing joy to families, as Santa Clause, as well as playing in the roll of “Johnny Rock.”

He is survived by his children Samantha (Brady) Hubbell of Hillsdale, Michigan and Shad (Niki) McNamee of McComb, Ohio; five grandchildren Zella and Gavin Hubbell and Roman, Rylan and Blakely McNamee; and sister Sue (Don) Hallett of Bryan. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Kane B. Hubbell.

Bill will be laid to rest in a private ceremony to be held at Cambria Cemetery in Reading, Michigan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Ike & Ella Fund. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.