O. David Miller (1938 – 2023)

(Resident Of Alvordton)

O. David Miller, age 85, of Alvordton, Ohio passed away at home with his family by his side on Friday, December 8, 2023. He was born in Wauseon, Ohio on May 18, 1938 to Gomiel and Olive (Hampshire) Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marjorie “Midge” Miller; four children, Joenita Crawford of Northwood, Ohio, Denise “De” (Todd) Turner of Kunkle, Ohio, John (Alice) Gamber of Wauseon, Ohio and Tina (Gary) Bernath of Dothan, Alabama; twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and two sisters, Beverly Wench and Gloria Pawlicki.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Gomiel and Olive Miller; six brothers and five sisters and three great-grandchildren.

David requested to keep services simple. Family and friends are invited to join at Wauseon Union Cemetery on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

