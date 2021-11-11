October Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for October 2021, with October 2020 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 177 (156); domestic 11 (11), civil 9 (16), criminal 11 (14), miscellaneous 3 (3), Judgment Liens 143 (111), and Appeals 0 (1) with a total of fees collected being $18,244.35 ($14,572.23).

The title department issued a total of 1,551 (1,835) titles; new cars 78 (114), used cars 766 (1,029), new trucks 50 (68), used trucks 413 (389), vans 12 (14), motorcycles 40 (43), manufactured homes 5 (11), trailers 28 (27), travel trailers 47 (45), motor homes 35 (25), buses 3 (0), off-road vehicles 58 (41), watercraft 6 (15), outboard motors 1 (8), other 9 (6), with a total of fees collected being $813,439.70 ($780,789.59).