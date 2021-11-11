St. Mary School (Edgerton) 4th-6th Graders Visit Never Let Go Ministries

Mary and Victor Juarez from Never Let Go Ministries spoke to the St. Mary School students in grades 4-6 during Red Ribbon Week.

Students traveled to the new Never Let Go Ministry site. As Mr. and Mrs. Juarez shared their heartbreaking story of the loss of Mary’s son due to a drug overdose, the students were quietly engaged.

From their tragedy, our students learned about the need to make positive choices in their own lives and to never let go of God’s hand.