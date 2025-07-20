Ohio Highway State Patrol Seeks Driver In Fatal Lucas County Crash

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on July 20, 2025, at approximately 12:20 A.M. The crash occurred on N. Holland Sylvania Road at Huntingfield Boulevard in Sylvania Township, Lucas County.

Emmalee J. Jackman, age 31, of Toledo, Ohio, was driving a GoTrax G3 Plus electric scooter southbound on N. Holland Sylvania Road. An unknown vehicle was also traveling southbound on N. Holland Sylvania Road.

The unknown vehicle struck Ms. Jackman and fled the scene. Ms. Jackman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Ms. Jackman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking additional information regarding the identity of the unknown vehicle.

The unknown vehicle will have damage to the right front headlight and is missing the right passenger mirror. If you have any information regarding the crash, please contact the Toledo Post.

N. Holland Sylvania Road was closed for 1.5 hours; however, has since been reopened. The Patrol was assisted by the Sylvania Township Police Department, Sylvania Township Fire & EMS, and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and safety equipment, and to never drive impaired or distracted.