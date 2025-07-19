WILLIAMS COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Fair To Host Northwest Ohio Showman Of Showmen Sweepstakes

(PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NEW ADDITION … The board discusses hosting the Northwest Ohio Showman of Showmen Sweepstakes for the first time, previously held in neighboring counties.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Agriculture Society held its regular meeting on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Thaman Building.

The meeting was called to order by President Pam Goll, who noted eight directors, and three auxiliary members present.

Reading and approval of the minutes from the June 2025 Regular Board Meeting were approved, along with the treasurer’s report from June 2025.

The Williams County Fairgrounds will be hosting the Northwest Ohio Showman of Showmen Sweepstakes event this year. Thirteen counties are invited to participate, and the winners will continue the tradition at the next contest.

This will be held Friday at the fair, the same night as the Derby, and the board hopes for a very large crowd.

The committee reports included an update on the new flagpole installation. With hopes of being fully installed on July 18, 2025, the new location will be approximately ten feet north of the previous pole.

The waterline in front of the beef barn was repaired, but further issues have been noticed in the connecting lines. Maintenance plans to take care of the matter accordingly.

Goll reported that County Commissioner Scott Lirot has been working closely with youth in community service.

The beef barn repairs, and maintenance have been a main focus for the kids, including AC cleaning, old mulch removal, and general repairs outside of the building.

The goat show was recorded as a profit, making a positive total of $210. Despite receiving fewer applications due to the overlapping schedule of nationals, it was still reported as a success.

The 2026 derby has been scheduled for Father’s Day weekend next year, June 20, 2026, marking an annual tradition in the works.

A beer tent will find its way to the Williams County Fairgrounds this year, with Davinna Nickloy volunteering to help with the grounds.

This will take place on the last Friday and Saturday of the fair, and only participants of age will be allowed to partake.

A motion concerning the advertisement of the fair with Channel 36 News was approved for a total of around $4,000. Additionally, 15,000 flyers will be ordered and promoted in neighboring Michigan town newspapers.

Goll announced two board seats for candidacy opening in the following month. Those interested in running need to submit their applications by August 21, 6:00 p.m. Previous one-year and three-year contracts are offered.

With no further business to attend to, the meeting adjourned at 7:46 p.m.