Michael Vogel (1957 – 2025)

(1947 Graduate Of Delta High School)

Michael Harry Vogel, age 67, of rural Edgerton, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 22, 2025 in Parkview Hospital, Bryan, Ohio surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 29, 1957 in Defiance, Ohio to the late Glen and Mary (Meyer) Vogel. He married Linda Kay Thomas on October 03, 1981 and she survives.

Michael was a 1975 graduate of Ayersville High School. He was a crane operator with GM Defiance Plant for 40 years and UAW member his entire working career.

He was a 25 year member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Montpelier, Ohio. He loved walleye and perch fishing on Lake Erie, Westerns and Sci-Fi movies, Star Trek, word search and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Michael’s survivors include, his wife, Linda, his children, Ashley Vogel and Jennifer (Caleb) Torrez, his four grandchildren, LoDena Woods, Nevaeh Woods, Aria Torrez and Diego Torrez, his brother, Greg (Cheryl) Vogel, of Edon, and his sister, Jane (Dan) Tuttle of Defiance, Ohio. Several nieces and nephews Michael is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Michael will be held 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 01, 2025 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 Broad Street, Montpelier, Ohio 43545. Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March, 02, 2025 in the church. Rev. Dr. Marc Lapointe will officiate. Fellowship meal will be served in the church following the funeral services Sunday. The Vogel family requests that family and friends dress casually for the visitation and funeral services.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org or Shriners Children’s Hospitals, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 donorelations@shrinenet.com

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio. www.krillfuneralhome.com