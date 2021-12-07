Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Holiday City

Holiday City — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on December 7, 2021, at approximately 6:43 A.M. The crash occurred on US 20A near milepost 2 in Madison Township, Williams County.

Dean D. Bowers, age 51, of Defiance, Ohio, was driving a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck southbound on US 20A. Randy E. Fee, age 58, 0f Montpelier, Ohio, who was also southbound on US 20A, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger.

Mr. Fee attempted to pass Mr. Bowers as Zachary D. Williams, age 22, of Bryan, Ohio, was driving northbound on US 20A in a 2014 Volvo VNL semi-truck. In an attempt to avoid a collision with Mr. Williams, Mr. Fee attempted to swerve back into his lane and subsequently struck Mr. Bowers. Mr. Fee’s vehicle then ricocheted into Mr. Williams.

After all the vehicles came to a rest, Lavon R. Stomm, age 66, of Butler, Indiana, who was driving in a 2020 International MV607 semi—truck southbound on US 20A, struck Mr. Fee’s vehicle that was crashed in the roadway.

Mr. Fee was transported to the Bryan Community Hospital with serious injuries by Williams County EMS. Mr. Fee was later transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. No other persons involved sustained any injuries.

The Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Williams County EMS, Montpelier Fire Department, John’s Towing, and Hutch’s Towing.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected. The crash remains under investigation.