Evelyn Snyder (1921-2021)

Evelyn Snyder, age 100, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 in Wauseon. She was born on July 11, 1921 to Fred W. Cordy and Nellie May Carter in Haskins, Ohio.

She married Robert Eugene Snyder on October 21, 1939. He preceded her in death in April of 1984.

Also preceding her in death is a son, Jerry Dee Snyder; her parents; three sisters; and five brothers. She was a member of the Wauseon Community Church.

Surviving is a daughter, Patricia (Max) Aeschliman of Archbold, Ohio; grandchildren, Chris (Paul) Rupp of Wauseon, Doug (Jo Dee) Aeschliman of Wauseon, Sue Delaney of Wauseon, Cindy Braner of Wauseon, and Charlie (Kim) Snyder of Wauseon. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Evelyn will take place on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 10am-11am at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. A funeral service will take place at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Don Krieger officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

