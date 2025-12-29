Ohio Turnpike Issues Weather Event Travel Restriction For Certain Trucks

BEREA, Ohio (Dec. 28, 2025) – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a Weather Event Travel Restriction across the entire 241-mile toll road for some high-profile vehicles, which may be more affected by high wind speeds, from 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

When a Weather Event Travel Restriction is placed into effect, the Ohio Turnpike remains OPEN for all passenger vehicles and most commercial vehicles.

The following types of vehicles ARE PROHIBITED from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike during the travel restriction period:

All high-profile (greater than 7-feet 6-inches in height) tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (This does not include trailers with fifth-wheel type trailers);

Commercial trucks towing an empty, single 53-foot box-type trailer;

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers);

All LCV triple-trailer combinations;

Two-axle buses longer than 40 feet; and

Buses with three or more axles greater than 45 feet.

The following types of vehicles ARE ALLOWED to travel on the Ohio Turnpike during the restriction:

Passenger cars and pickup trucks;

Commercial trucks towing a loaded, single 53-foot trailer;

Self-propelled motor homes;

Low-profile trailers;

Fold-down camper trailers;

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks that are not listed in the “prohibited” vehicles section above;

Commercial trucks towing a single flatbed or tanker trailer;

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;

Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations;

Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;

Two-axle buses less than 40 feet; and Buses with three or more axles less than 45 feet.

The travel restriction will be evaluated continually by the turnpike commission’s engineering and maintenance staff throughout the duration of the weather event.

Link to full Travel Alert: https://bit.ly/4qrip8m