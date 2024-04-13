Ohio Turnpike’s Wauseon Exit To Close For Construction On Monday

(PRESS RELEASE) BEREA, Ohio – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission will close Toll Plaza 34 (Wauseon) for major construction work on Monday, April 15, 2024.

“The existing pavement at the toll plaza interchange will be removed and replaced with new asphalt, drainage and guardrails,” said Chris Matta, chief engineer/deputy executive director for the turnpike commission in Berea, Ohio. “All entrance and exit ramps both eastbound and westbound will be closed for about four months.”

Toll Plaza 34 is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 24, 2024, ahead of the start of the Fulton County Fair. Detour signs will be in place for motorists to observe and follow beginning April 15, 2024.

The Ohio Turnpike’s nearest detour interchanges include Toll Plaza 25 (Archbold-Fayette)/state Route 66 and Toll Plaza 39 (Delta-Lyons)/state Route 109.

“Ohio Turnpike staff have met with the Fulton County engineering department, Ohio Department of Transportation, and local emergency medical services units and fire departments to discuss the impact of the project, such as management of traffic, detour routes, emergency and safety procedures, and other concerns,” Matta added.

In addition, the Commission has installed a temporary westbound ramp for emergency personnel to access to the Ohio Turnpike during the closure of Toll Plaza 34.