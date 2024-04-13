Robin Chapa (1961 – 2024)

(Resided In Liberty Center)

Robin Lynn Chapa, age 62, of Liberty Center, with her loving family by her bedside, was welcomed into the hands of her Lord, Wednesday evening, April 10, 2024 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

She was born in Wauseon on April 21, 1961 to the late Francis Foote and Virginia (LaPoint) Foote. Robin graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1978 and later received her certificate of medical assisting from Northwest State Community College.

On June 5, 1982 she was joined in marriage to Juan M. Chapa, who survives. For many years she served as a medical assistant (MA) with the doctor’s office of Dr. Kip Bidwell in Liberty Center.

Robin enjoyed traveling and animals of various kinds, especially polar bears. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Left to cherish Robin’s memory is her husband of 41 years, Juan Chapa; sons, Steven (Ashley) Chapa of McClure and Jarrod Chapa of Columbus; sisters, Sheryl Leininger, Karen (Emil) Gunther, and Marsha (Stan) Helminiak; brothers, Ronald Foote and Dennis (Kim) Foote; grandchildren, Riley Chapa, Brady Chapa and Cassidy (Joseph) Lewis and many loving nieces and nephews that shared her love.

Friends will be received from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, April 19, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Robin’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 Co Rd 5, Delta, Ohio 43515. Pastor Chuck Whitmire will be officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 in her memory.

