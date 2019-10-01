OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings (Entering Week 6)

GMC, NWOAL, & TAAC Schools
Top 8 teams in each region qualify for playoffs which begin November 8th
DIVISION IV REGION 14
4. Wauseon (4-1)
DIVISION V REGION 18
6.Northwood (5-0)
DIVISION IV REGION 23
2. Liberty Center (5-0)
3. Archbold (5-0)
9. Fairview (4-1)
11. Evergreen (4-1)
T12. Hicksville (3-2)
DIVISION VII REGION 26
4. Patrick Henry (4-1)
6. Edgerton (4-1)
8. Cardinal Stritch (3-2)
T9. Edon (2-3)
