Ronald Hurd (1938-2019)

Ronald L. Hurd, age 80, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his home. Mr. Hurd was a truck driver. He drove for Nickel’s Bakery, Spangler Candy & Tobacco Company and Moore Industries. He also worked several years at LaChoy in Archbold in the shipping and receiving department.

Ronald had a home tax consulting business for over 40 years. He was a US Air Force veteran having honorably served from 1956-1961. Mr. Hurd was a member of Lick Creek Church of the Brethren and enjoyed fishing, golfing and bowling in his spare time.

Ronald L. Hurd was born November 4, 1938, in Harrison, Arkansas, the son of James N. and Nettie Mae (Mann) Hurd. He married Gloria Burggrave on October 2, 1965 in Bryan and she preceded him in death on November 5, 2016.

Ronald is survived by his daughters, Sarah Suffel, of Stryker and Deborah Hurd, of Akron; granddaughters, Brittany (Spencer) Rosebrock, of Bryan, Victoria Suffel, of Wauseon and Kaycee John, of Archbold; great grandchildren, Remington and Alexis Rosebrock and Kendall Guzman and siblings, Jimmie (Ruth Ann) Hurd, of Montpelier, Virginia Lampman, of Vancouver, Washington, Mary Kittelson, of Longview, Washington and John Wesley (Mary) Hurd, of Bend, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and siblings, James Willard Hurd, Baby Boy Hurd, Albert “Coy” Hurd and Wilma Hardester.

Visitation for Ronald L. Hurd will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Lick Creek Church of the Brethren with Pastor Bill Holsopple officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker. Military rites will be provided by the combined Bryan VFW Post 2489/American Legion Post 284 and the US Air Force.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Fisher House, 5000 5th Ave, Hines, IL 60141.

