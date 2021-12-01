Onalee Knisely (1941-2021)

Onalee Knisely, 80 years old, of West Unity, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Onalee was born August 8, 1941, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter Lee and Gladys M. (Croninger) Hershiser.

She was a 1959 graduate of Gorham-Fayette High School. Onalee married Duane A. Knisely on November 22, 1958, in West Unity at their family homestead, and he survives.

Onalee was a devoted wife, always by her husband’s side, supporting his career as a farmer, teacher, and FFA advisor. Onalee worked for A & A Poultry in West Unity. Her focus was being a homemaker, tending to the needs of her family.

Her greatest pleasure was gathering her family and preparing meals for them. She was a member of Lakeview United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan.

She was a member of the Farm Bureau and the Omnibus Club. Onalee enjoyed traveling, visiting over 50 lighthouses, sewing, quilting, and making bears for family gifts. She enjoyed spending time on the family farm gardening, canning, and watching birds.

Surviving is her husband, Duane of West Unity; four children, Marcus (Barbara) Knisely of West Fargo, North Dakota, Michael (Teresa) Knisely of Sylvania, Ohio, Melissa (Stanley) Harris of Archbold, Ohio and Murray (Vicki) Knisely of Asheboro, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, who knew her as Memaw, Grandma and Mimi; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Guneli) Hershiser of Oberlin, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Marvin Hershiser.

A Celebration of Life Service for Onalee Knisely will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Lakeview United Brethren Church, 4616 East Territorial Road, Camden, Michigan, with Pastor Stephen E. Smith officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends two hours prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Lakeview United Brethren Church- Expansion Project, 4616 East Territorial Road, Camden, Michigan, 49232.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Onalee Knisely, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.