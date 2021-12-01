Faye Adams (1945-2021)

Faye C. Adams, 75 years of Bryan, passed away Thursday evening, November 25, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.

Faye was born December 27, 1945, in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of William E. and Viona A. (Nicholson) MacArthur.

She was a 1963 graduate of Woodstock High School. Faye worked as a machine operator at several factories, ending her career as a truck driver for Old Dominion Truck Lines.

She was a member of the Bryan Rock Painting Facebook Group, painting rocks and distributing them through-out the City of Bryan.

She was known to be a great baker, especially for her pumpkin rolls, which she shared with all her friends. Faye enjoyed knitting, making mittens and giving them away to those who needed them. She also enjoyed playing Bingo.

Surviving is her son, Reggie (Stephanie) Davenport of Bryan; three grandchildren, Zach Davenport of Temperance, Michigan, Abbie Davenport of Toledo and Jay Mannix of Fort Stewart, Georgia; one brother, Bill MacArthur of British Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Adams, one son, Randy Davenport and several brothers and sisters.

To honor Faye’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Faye C. Adams, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.