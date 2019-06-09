One Man Dead; Woman Injured In Defiance Shooting

On June 8th, 2019 at approximately 2:01 pm the Defiance Police Department responded to 520 E. Second St. in the city of Defiance, Ohio. A call came in reporting a welfare check for a male making suicidal threats.

Officers responded and a gunshot was heard. It was discovered a female in the downstairs residence had been shot. A male subject was found deceased from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound, the male was a resident of the upstairs apartment. The female was transported to Defiance Mercy Hospital and was transported to Toledo via air ambulance. Release of names are pending notification of family members.

The scene is currently being investigated by the Defiance Police Department. Assisting on scene was the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Highway Patrol Post 20, Defiance County Coroner’s Office, Defiance County Dog Warden?s Office and Defiance County Victim’s Advocacy.

Details are pending further investigation. Anyone with any information to assist in the investigation is to contact the Defiance Police Department (419) 7845050

