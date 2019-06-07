Pettisville Park Hosts 5K Events On June 22

Saturday June 22, 2019 the Pettisville Park will host a 5K Run, Kid’s Fun Run and 5K Walk. Previously, these events have taken place only during Pettisville Friendship Day’s 3-day festival. Friendship Days is the Park’s every-other-summer fundraising effort that started in the 1970’s.

While the 3-day festival will continue on it’s every-other-summer schedule, the 5K will become an annual event, starting this year. Another change to the 5K, is that it will become dog-friendly. All participating dogs must be well-behaved and non-aggressive with people and other dogs. All dogs must be leashed and current on all vaccines.

Mail-in entry forms can be downloaded at www.FriendshipDays.org. The mail-in forms must be sent before June 10, to get the Friendship 5K t-shirt. Online registration, with credit card payment, is also available on the RunSignUp.com website.

If you have a “Running-group” of 5 or more, you can email the Race Director, Gabe Jaramillo, at Run@FriendshipDays.org for a group discount, prior to registering for the 5K.

Additional information for the 5K events and Kid’s Fun Run is available at www.FriendshipDays.org. You can also contact the Race Director-Gabe Jaramillo, via email at Run@FriendshipDays.org or Park Board President, Jason Mansfield, at President@PettisvillePark.org

