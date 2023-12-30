Orville Doehrmann (1930 – 2023)

(Charter Member Of Zion Mennonite Church)

Orville H. Doehrmann, 93, passed into his eternal reward early Friday morning Dec. 29, 2023 at Fairlawn Haven where he was a resident since Oct.9.

He was born May 17, 1930 to Loretta (Glandorf) and Rudolph Doehrmann in Williamsburg, Iowa. He was baptized as an infant into the Imanuel Lutheran Church of Williamsburg. He grew up on the rolling hills of Iowa where he learned to love the land and engaged in farming.

He attended Williamsburg parochial school. On July 29, 1955 he was united in marriage to Virginia Nafziger in the Danforth Chapel on the University of Iowa campus by Rev. Reginahld Muhl.

In April 1956 they moved to Archbold, Ohio where he worked at Bil-Jax as a welder. In 1957 he became a partner along with his father-in-law in the Stryker Welding Shop, Stryker, Ohio selling the business in 1972 so he could engage full-time in farming.

Orville moved his family to their farm in Oct. 1966 not only fulfilling Orville’s dream to again work the soil but also to provide a free and open atmosphere in which to raise his 3 sons.

He was a charter member of Zion Mennonite Church, Archbold having been baptized upon the confession of his faith on Easter Sunday morning, 1956 at First Mennonite church in Iowa City, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife, sons’: Noel (Rhonda), Eric (Judy), Scott (Julie), 8 grandchildren: Brady (Barry) Hoylman, Jacob (Kasey) Doehrmann, Eli Doehrmann (Ginny) , Matthew Doehrmann (Natalie), Adam (Lindsay) Doehrmann, Hayden (Katie) Doehrmann, Hannah Doehrmann , Haley (Ethan) Schlachter and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Alice Grisham, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Lorraine Grimm (Norman), North English, Iowa, Kathleen Rudin, Conroy, Iowa, brothers: Larry, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Ronald , Williamsburg, Iowa and brother -law-Robert (Bonnie) Hull, Cedar Rapids, Iowa along with a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, an angel daughter, brothers Earl, Dean, Dale, and Verne, and sister Ethel Neitzel Hull, daughter-in-law Ronda Wyse Doehrmann, brothers-in-law James Rudin, and Don Grisham, sisters-in-law Bonnie Boyles Wiegland, Doehrmann, Jean Doehrmann, Deanna Doehrmann, Lois Doehrmann, and Dorothy Spenler Doehrmann.

He very much enjoyed having his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren living close by for he would frequently stop in at their homes just to see “how the kids were doing.”

He leaves a legacy of honest, hard work, a deep, quiet love for his family and the importance of many friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 6, at 11 AM at Zion Mennonite Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 9-11 AM. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Mennonite Central Committee.