(Paid Content) FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Discuss ARPA Funds

COMMISSIONERS … Fulton County Commissioners discuss an ARPA funds review during the meeting on Tuesday, March 29th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, March 29th. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. before moving to observe the Pledge of Allegiance and hear a prayer.

Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on March 24th. The agenda and payment of the bills were also approved before moving on to discuss ARPA funds.

Commissioners had access to a one-page summary that broke down a list of funds. A discussion took place regarding the funds and revenue vs loss. The report for the ARPA funds was approved before Commissioners moved to approve the following agenda items.

An increase and transfer of appropriations for various departments. Lower purchase orders, increase and transfer of appropriations for postage reimbursement.

Authorized the Board President to execute a grant award for the Fulton County Sheriff. Approved purchase orders and travel requests. Commissioners then moved to adjourn at 9:06 a.m.

Commissioners then held their second meeting of the week on Thursday, March 31st at 9:00 a.m.

Commissioners first discussed the opening of bid for the 9/27 Airport Rehab Runway project. The meeting was then called to order followed by the observance of the Pledge of Allegiance and the hearing of a prayer.

The minutes for the previous meeting on March 29th were then approved as was the agenda as presented.

Commissioners then reviewed the February 2022 Ohio Unemployment Rate report and Liquor Permit Notice from the Ohio Department of Commerce. The following agenda items were then approved.

An increase and transfer of appropriations for various departments. A certification of determination of subsequent exemption for a categorical exclusion project in Swancreek Township.

Accepted the recommendation of the Fulton County Tax incentive review council relating to enterprise zone, CRA and TIF agreements.

Executed the satisfaction of mortgage for the RLF loan. Approved an oversized and overweight permit.

Approved personnel requests for JFS and requested purchase orders and travel requests. Commissioners then discussed the 1st Viewing for Ditch 2145-Busch before then moving to adjourn for the morning.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com