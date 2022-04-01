Two Wauseon Men Sentenced To Prison In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 1, 2022

Two Wauseon, Ohio men were sentenced on March 31, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

  • Richard Tyson, 44, previously pleaded guilty to Trafficking ln Marijuana and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. He did knowingly sell or offer to sell Marijuana and Ecstasy.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Tyson to prison for 16 months for Trafficking in Marijuana, and 24 months in prison for Aggravated Trafficking, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 24 months.

  • Keith McCullough, 45, plead guilty to Theft From a Person in a Protected Class. He stole a wagon spindle and hub assembly from an elderly person.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. McCullough to prison for 14 months.

 

