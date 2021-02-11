(Paid Content) Millcreek-West Unity Board Meeting Focused Heavily On Pandemic Issues

The Millcreek-West Unity Board of Education met on the evening of February 8.

Superintendent Jim Wyse reported to the board, that COVID related matters have been keeping him very busy. He said many spring school functions like prom may need to be altered to adhere to COVID protocols. He also noted that it is too soon to make concrete plans related to those activities at this time

Principals Steve Riley and Laurie Worline gave their reports to the Board. Mr. Wyse and the principals commended the staff on making accommodations to deal with the COVID situation as best as possible.

The Board approved the financial statements and investment reports for January. In other financial matters, the Board approved the payment for special education excess costs of $5,916.50 incurred for a preschool student enrolled at Wayne Trace Local Schools.

The Board also agreed to a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the County Auditor, an annual housekeeping measure.

The Board agreed to the cancellation of the two-hour delay set for March 3, and approved March 12 as a waiver-day for staff members to receive professional development, and provide an opportunity for all staff members to receive their second dose of COVID vaccine. A vaccine clinic for all county education employees will be held that day at Bryan High School.

The Board approved the graduate study requests of Daniel Hurd, Kaity Kuhn, and Morgan Pendleton, and approved a donation of coats, hats and gloves from Pioneer Industrial Systems.

The Board agreed to the hiring of Isaac VanArsdalen as Assistant Baseball Coach, Zoi Bauer as Assistant High School Track Coach, Justin Wyrick as Junior High School Track Coach, and Michelle Hoffman and Brock McNeal as Paraprofessionals.