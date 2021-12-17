(Paid Content) PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Accepts Helms & Sons Bid For Pump Station & Industrial Drive Sanitary Sewer Project

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

UPCOMING PROJECT … Village Solicitor Tom Thompson and Administrator Alan Fiser discuss the agreement with Helms and Sons Excavating on a sanitary sewer project. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Dan Cooley

With two council members absent from Tuesday’s meeting, Pioneer Village Council held a special meeting on Thursday, December 16, in order to attempt to pass four ordinances and one resolution.

The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. All six council members, Joel Burt, Bill Turner, Connie Salisbury, Randy Cochran, Will Cable and Albert Kwader, were present.

In the first order of business, council approved the December 16 agenda.

Next, council approved ordinance 54-2021. In it, the village accepted the Helms and Sons Excavating’s bid for the pump station and the Clark Street and Industrial Drive sanitary sewer project.

This authorized Village Administrator Alan Fiser to sign all necessary documents for the agreement with Helms and Sons. Tentative completion date for the project is March 31, 2022.

Council then passed ordinance 55-2021, which amended appropriations for 2021.

Next, council passed ordinance 56-2021, which requested permanent appropriations for 2022. The general fund is projected to be $869, 419. The Village of Pioneer budget is projected for $12,090,662.

Next up, council passed ordinance 57-2021. This ordinance establishes an electric rate for new large electric customers, with an increase in connected load in excess of 10,000 kilowatts.

Finally, council passed resolution 125-2021. Here, Village Administrator Fiser was directed to execute an electric service agreement between Pioneer village and Aquabounty Farms and Aquabounty Technologies, Inc.

The council meeting then unanimously passed the motion to adjourn.

Dan can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com