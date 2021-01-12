Pamella “Pam” Davis (1958-2021)

Pamella “Pam” J. Davis, age 62, of Swanton, passed away peacefully Monday evening, January 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Pam was born in Fremont, Ohio to the late Dean Edward Williams and Betty Jane (Hardy) Williams, who survives.

She met and married Chuck Davis on January 19, 2002. After graduating from high school, Pam went on to earn her Degree in Respiratory Therapy from the University of Toledo. She accepted a position with Tri-State Medical, working as their Respiratory Therapist, a job she thoroughly loved.

In her spare time, Pam enjoyed fishing, crafting and yard work. but most of all she and her husband thoroughly enjoyed their trips to Anna Marie Island.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Betty Jane Williams; her loving husband of 19 years, Chuck; daughter, Emily Nicole Davis; sons, Mike and Gary Musser; brother, Ed (Gigi) Williams; sisters, Sue (Howard) Vallentine and Kathy Barton; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Roiann Lynn Gunnells and brother-in-law, Paul Taylor.

In honoring the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. A Celebration of Life for Pam will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the family, care of Chuck Davis.