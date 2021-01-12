Timothy Schaefer (1954-2021)

Timothy L. Schaefer, 66, of Warren, Indiana, formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 2, 2021, at 1:25 a.m. at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on April 24, 1954, in Bryan, to Richard and Joyce (Lovejoy) Schaefer.

Tim was a 1972 graduate of Bryan High School and attended Toledo University. He worked for Carroll-Ames Hardware in Bryan as the manager from 1969 until 2000.

He was a member of the Jaycees, Chamber of Commerce board member, Moose Lodge No. 1064 and former president of Retail Merchants and Hardware Association Education Committee, all of Bryan. He lived in Bryan most of his life, until 2001, when he moved to Clear Lake, Indiana, then settling in Warren in 2014.

When living in Indiana, Tim worked for Hillman Fastener from 2002-2019 as a field service representative. When working for Hillman Fastener, Tim was awarded Sales Representative of the Year twice.

He was an avid OSU football fan who loved to travel, listen to live music, walk on the beach and enjoyed the lake life. Tim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Loving survivors include the love of his life and partner since 2006, Jane (Stahl) Jones of Warren, Indiana; daughter, Tiffany (Scott) Phillips of Angola, Indiana; son, Tyson (Tania) Schaefer of Angola; grandchildren, Katie Phillips and Abbii Phillips, both of Angola, and Samuel Carpenter and Marshall Carpenter, both of Muncie, Indiana; Jane’s daughters, Ashley Jones of Anderson, Indiana, and Lauren Jones of Daleville, Indiana; sister, Shelly (Randy) Price of Bryan; sister-in-law, Lynne Schaefer; and nephews, Brayden Schaefer and Nate (Meagan) Price.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Schaefer (2005) and Joyce (Lovejoy) Schaefer (2015); and brothers, David Schaefer (1978) and Mike Schaefer (2017).

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St., Warren, on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. A service to celebrate Tim’s life will follow at 6 p.m. with his brother-in-law, Randy Price, officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we please ask you to social distance while inside the funeral home and masks are required. Thank you for protecting the family and our community during this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.