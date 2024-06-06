Martha Cochran (1943 – 2024)

(Graduated From Fayette High School In 1961)

Martha Mae (Lucas) Cochran, 80, passed away peacefully June 5, 2024 in Conway, SC. Born in Fayette, OH on September 8, 1943, she grew up in a large family on a farm outside of Fayette, Ohio. She was a 1961 graduate of Gorham-Fayette High School.

She raised two children, Anthony L. Cochran and Juli D. Cochran, both of Conway, SC, who were with her when she passed.

Martha worked for many years as a restaurant manager for Gladieux on the Ohio Turnpike. She moved to Conway, SC in 1990 where she continued in restaurant work.

Always a very hard worker, she officially retired at the age of 76 from Dollar Tree. Martha always had a smile and kind words for her customers, and many remember her fondly.

She loved flowers, having many planted around her home. She also enjoyed trips to the beach, cookouts with her children, reading, and especially dog-sitting her “granddog” Piper. Martha liked watching birds and loved to catch a glimpse of a deer. She also liked annual trips to Fayette, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Audrey Lucas of Fayette, Ohio, and four siblings, Vera (Lucas) Hopkins, Lois (Lucas) Hill, Robert “Bobby” Lucas, and James “Jim” Lucas.

She is survived by her two children, a sister Eloise (Lucas) Wyse, and a brother Don Lucas (and Linda).

A private memorial will be held in Fayette, Ohio at a later date.