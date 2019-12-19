Parkview Physician Group Holds Ribbon Cutting & Open House For New Wauseon Offices

PHOTOS BY TIMOTHY KAYS, STAFF

RIBBON CUTTING … “Welcome everyone to the official opening of the Parkview Physician Group Office in Wauseon,” said Dr. Kenton Kamp prior to a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house inside the South Medical Office Building of the Fulton County Health Center on the afternoon of December 5.

“Officially today, we merge the Parkview Wauseon Clinic and the Parkview Fulton County Health Center.” The ceremony and open house were to show off the new Parkview Physicians Group Family Medicine offices. The newly opened 10,000 square-foot space will include a spacious waiting area, two lab-draw rooms, two procedure rooms and 17 patient rooms.

State and local dignitaries were on hand for the event, including the providers who will be occupying the new facilities: Doctors Kamp, Jana Bourne, Anthony Uribes and James Zimmerman, along with Certified Physician’s Assistant Nicole Young.

After the ribbon cutting, Ohio 81st District Representative Jim Hoops presented official proclamations from the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate. Tours were provided of the new offices, and refreshments provided, including a buffet table loaded with everything from meatballs and tortilla chips with chicken dip, to fresh fruits, cheeses, veggie pizza and Hawaiian ham pinwheels.

SPECIAL PROCLAMATION … Ohio 81st District Representative, Jim Hoops, presents official statehouse proclamations from the Ohio Senate and the Ohio House of Representatives to Dr. James Zimmerman on the occasion of the grand opening of the new Parkview Physicians Group Family Medicine offices on December 5.

