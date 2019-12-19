Bryan First Assembly Of God Welcomes New Pastor

NEW LEAD PASTOR … Bryan First Assembly of God, 1105 Alpine Drive, Bryan, OH is pleased to announce the installation of Pastor Sam Luthi as Lead Pastor. The service took place on Sunday, December 1st at 10:30am. Rev. Josh Plaisance, NW Area Presbyter of the Ohio Ministry Network of the Assemblies of God officiated.

Pastor Luthi is a seminary graduate (MA) of Southeastern University, Lakeland, Florida and also received undergraduate degree (BS) from North Central University, Minneapolis, MN. Previously he served as an associate pastor at churches in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Pastor Luthi’s wife, Jackie, is a graduate of North Central University as well with a bachelor’s degree in media communications. Pastor and Mrs. Luthi along with their three children are excited to be in the Bryan community and look forward to the season of ministry ahead.

Bryan First AG offers services Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. with childcare and Wednesdays at 6:30pm. For additional information about Bryan First AG, call 419.636.5145 or visit www.bryanfirst.org . Pictured are Pastor Plaisance (left) with New Lead Pastor Luthi.

