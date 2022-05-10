Patricia Dowling (1938-2022)

Facebook

Patricia Ann Dowling passed away suddenly in her home early in the morning on Saturday May 7, 2022. Patricia (Patsy) was born on January 15, 1938 in Metamora, Ohio to Wendell and Winifred Miller.

She attended Saint Mary’s of Assumption High School and graduated in 1556.

After high school, Patsy worked various accounting jobs, most notably at St. Vincent’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Credit Union, and the Evergreen Community Library.

Patsy met her husband, Patrick, in grade school. They were married on October 3, 1959. Pat and Patsy shared a love for music and sang together at Mass and countless weddings and funerals for over 60 years.

Patsy had a love of life and was involved in numerous organizations. A devout Catholic, she was actively involved in the CWV Ladies Auxiliary, the Altar Rosary Society, St. Mary’s choir, as well as played the organ for her beloved church for 60 years.

Family and friends meant everything to Patsy; she never missed a birthday celebration, sporting event, anniversary or any reason to make memories with those she loved.

She had a passion for taking photos of all the events she attended so she could relive the happiness.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Tom (Nancy) Miller, Chris (LeeAnn) Miller, and her sister, Jeanne (John) Hines.

Patsy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Patrick; her sons, Jim (Julie), Mike (Kathi), Matt (Judy) and Gary (Julie); as well as her grandchildren. Travis (Rachel), Tiffany (Tyler), Mackenzie (Marcus), Kelsey (Brandon), Jacob, Josh and Drew, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. Patsy was beyond excited to welcome and cherish her great grandchildren, Zoey, Reese, Layla, Riley, Blake, Walker, and another one expected in June.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 12th from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where a CWV Ladies Auxiliary Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, May 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Evergreen Community Library or the Evergreen Music Boosters.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com