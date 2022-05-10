Wanda Harrison (1928-2022)

Facebook

Wanda (Young) Harrison, age 93, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away early on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Fountain Park in Bryan following an extended illness.

Wanda was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan. During the 1950s to the 1970s, Wanda was busy raising her five children which included her involvement in Cub Scouts and Mothers of Twins Club.

As her children grew older, Wanda was often a precinct worker for the local Board of Elections and enjoyed attending garage sales and auctions.

Her passion, though, was helping found the Church Women United Thrift Shop. With her husband, she was involved from it’s inception.

She was board chairman until 2011, but then continued as a volunteer. In 2013, she was honored by the church women for her “selfless dedication and service to the community”.

Wanda was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 23, 1928, the daughter of Richard G. and Edna M. (Witter) Young.

She attended Good Shepherd Catholic School in Toledo and was a 1946 graduate of Waite High School.

She married H. W. “Bill” Harrison on May 14, 1949 in Toledo and he preceded her in death on March 12, 2008.

Wanda is survived by her children, Michael (Wendy Schultz) Harrison, of Beavercreek, Ohio, Patricia Cox, of Bryan, Richard (Laurie) Harrison, of Battle Creek, Michigan, David (Lisa) Harrison, of Bryan and Dennis (Lori) Harrison, of Bryan; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Abbeglen, of Toledo and sisters-in-law, Judy Young, of Toledo and Bonnie Harrison, of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; sister, Donna; brother, Robert and grandson, Adam.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Reverend Andrew Wellman officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial at Fountain Grove Cemetery will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Church Women United Thrift Shop, the Williams County Humane Society or St. Patrick Catholic Church.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.