Patricia Hayden (1924-2022)

Patricia L. (Harvey) Hayden, age 97, of Quincy, Michigan, passed away at her home on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Patricia had worked at several area companies including Spangler Candy Company, Syncro, Trident and the Vagabond.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, VFW Auxiliary and Eagles Auxiliary. Patricia enjoyed crocheting, jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles.

Patricia was born on May 13, 1924, in Stryker, Ohio, the daughter of Othal and Buryl (Smith) Harvey.

She married Harold H. Hayden in 1943, and he preceded her in death in 1984. She later married Elmer Hosler and he also preceded her in death.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Sharon VanVlerah, of Bryan, Deborah Lehman, of Paulding, and Laura Thiel, of Camden, Michigan; 17 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sons, Russell “Butch” Hayden and Michael Hayden; and grandsons, Alex Bevins, Austin Thiel and Devon Thiel.

Private graveside services will be held at Forest Home Cemetery in Hicksville. A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at the Defiance Moose Lodge #2094, 841 North Clinton Street, Defiance, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

