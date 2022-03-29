Shirley Overturf (1935-2022)

Facebook

Shirley Eileen Overturf, age 86, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Eileen had worked as a machinist at Burgess Norton Manufacturing in Claremore, Oklahoma prior to her retirement.

She loved adventure and spent 7 years traveling around the United States tent camping in National Parks.

Eileen also enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, hunting, riding horses and taking cruises with her daughter, Debbie.

She was born on December 27, 1935, in Woodland, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ray and Loy (Graham) Dixon. She married Robert Overturf and he preceded her in death in 1980.

Eileen is survived by her daughters, Crystal (Eric) Matthews, of Pioneer and Melissa Weeks, of Claremore, Oklahoma; son, Ken (Misti) Schmitz, of Chouteau, Oklahoma; 7 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brothers, Ronald Dixon, of Oklahoma, Keith (Wanda) Dixon, of North Carolina and Neil (Jane) Dixon, of Florida and sisters, Valerie (Gene) Barnwell and Celeste Biggins, both of Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Debbie Salvatore; a grandson; sister, Diane Rupert; sister-in-law, Tootie Dixon and brother-in-law, Jim Biggins.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with Pastor Eric Matthews officiating followed by burial at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the service on Thursday,

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

