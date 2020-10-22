Patricia Jagodzinski (1945-2020)

Patricia Ann (Lawniczak) Jagodzinski, 75, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 21, 2020 with her beloved granddaughters by her side.

Pat was born July 15, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to Chester and Genevieve (Smith) Lawniczak. She was raised in Toledo and attended Central Catholic High School. She later moved to Archbold, Ohio and raised her children there.

She worked for many years at FSI in Archbold and formed wonderful friendships with her co-workers that carried on long after her retirement. She also worked at the jewelry counter at Walmart in Wauseon where she took great pride in her job and enjoyed working with the public. The job that meant the most to her was being a mom and a bushia.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bingo, looked forward to her weekly lunch dates with friends, and was a member of the American Legion in Wauseon. Pat enjoyed baking, and anyone who was lucky enough to get a treat enjoyed her baking as well.

She was a woman who was ahead of her time with her fierce independence, proving to be an inspiration to all who knew her. Her family would describe her as the heart and soul of the family, bonding them all together with deep rooted traditions. They all looked forward to the special moments she created for each and every one of them.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jim and Chester, sister Doris, and her sweet infant son Jospeh.

Left to cherish their memories of her and carry on her traditions are her daughter Tina Roth, son Jim Jagodzinski, her granddaughters April Roth and Tristin (Kris) Kroetz, her grandson Justin Roth, great granddaughters Allie and Alexia, great grandson Kingston, her sisters Mary Harman and Eleanor Malkuian, brother Ed Lawniczak, and an enormous amount of family and friends.

As to her wishes, Pat will be cremated and there will be a Memorial on Saturday, October 31 from 2-4 at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio. To send a flower arrangement to the family of Patricia A. Jagodzinski, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.