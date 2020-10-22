Ward Harvey (1926-2020)

Ward W. Harvey, age 94, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Ebid Hospice Center in Sylvania, Ohio, after an extended illness. Ward retired as a lab technician from ARO/Ingersol Rand after 42 years of service. He was a proud veteran having served in the US Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II and in Korea with the US Army during the Korean War.

Ward was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, the Bryan VFW Post 2489 and enjoyed membership of the Loyal Order of Moose where he served as Governor several times. He was a member of the Defiance Chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America. He enjoyed golf, playing Euchre and riding his bicycle.

But his real passion was restoring and driving his antique cars. Ward and Vivian traveled the country and Canada on local, regional and national car tours, joined many times by their two grandchildren. After Vivian’s passing, his daughter joined him on tours and he was thrilled when his great-grandchildren joined the tours in 2014..

Ward W. Harvey was born on March 15, 1926, in Archbold, Ohio, the son of Othal and Beryl (Smith) Harvey. He married Vivian E. Hanna on November 17, 1946, in Bryan, and she preceded him in death on October 29, 2013.

Ward is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Paul) Wilt, of Clinton, Michigan; grandchildren, Amanda (Paul) Kompanowski, of West Chicago, Illinois and Joshua Wilt, of Streamwood, Illinois; great grandchildren, William, Karen, Isabelle and Alexander Kompanowski; sisters, Patricia Hosler and Iris Grieser, several nieces and nephews along with numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vivian; a daughter, Karen Harvey, two brothers and four sisters.

A memorial service for Ward will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Wesley United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 A.M. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. He will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery, with military honors conducted by Bryan American Legion/VFW Joint Honor Guard and the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Bryan VFW Post 2489.