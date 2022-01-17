Patricia Morse (1934-2022)

Facebook

Patricia J. Morse, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 7:49 A.M. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Patricia loved flowers, sewing, crafts, making jean quilts and doing circle word puzzles.

Patricia was born on June 27, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of John and Adah (Lepper) Clinton. She married Ronald A. Morse on July 19, 1952, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by six children, Ron (Julie) Morse, of Rossford, Ohio, Patti (Mike) Riter, of Ida, Michigan, Julie Morse, of Bryan, Kathi Morse, of Lambertville, Michigan, Mike Morse, of Sunrise, Florida, and Walt (Maricel) Morse, of Perrsyburg, Ohio; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Char Genrich; and a son, Mark Morse.

Honoring Patricia’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service held. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, has been entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the family to help with funeral expenses.

