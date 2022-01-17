Sally Ziegler (1930-2022)

Facebook

Sally Ann Ziegler, age 91, a long time resident of Delta, passed away on January 14, 2022. Sally was born July 23, 1930 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Jay and Helene Short.

She had one younger brother, Jack. When Sally was 18, she married the love of her life, Loel Ziegler.

Together they had six children: John, Jaynee (John) Schwenker, Jill (Terry) Rasche, Joseph (Julie), Jeffery (Kay), and Jerred (Sara). Sally taught school for over 30 years.

When she was in her fifties, she decided to tackle the challenge of achieving her masters degree. You could say she was a lifelong learner and loved to be a part of education. One of Sally’s greatest joys was being at her home on Devil’s Lake MI.

Sally is survived by her 6 children, as well as 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received from Noon to 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, OH. A memorial service celebrating Sally’s life will begin at 3:00 PM on Saturday also at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.