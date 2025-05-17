Patricia Suffel (1940 – 2025)

(Former Edgerton Resident)

Patricia M. Suffel, age 84, of Butler and formerly of Edgerton, passed away Thursday, May 15, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Patricia was a loving homemaker and mother to her family. She worked for a time at Ken’s IGA in Edgerton and Air-Way Manufacturing.

She was a long time member of the Edgerton Church of Christ. Patricia was devoted to her husband and their family. She often joined Bill in traveling, camping, showing horses and just spending time together.

Patricia was born July 20, 1940, in Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of Vincent O. and Betty (Free) Lehman. She was a 1958 graduate of Edgerton High School. She married Billy L. Suffel on March 25, 1960 and he preceded her in death on December 21, 2021 after 61 years of marriage.

Patricia is survived by four sons, Jeff (Bobbi) Suffel, of Edgerton, Kelly (Melody) Suffel, of Edgerton, Christopher Suffel, of Hicksville, and Kent (Dawn) Suffel, of Butler, Indiana; one daughter; Tricia (Aaron) Zesing, of Archbold, Ohio; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, Tom (Toni) Lehman, of New Haven, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Irene Lehman, of Edgerton. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Robert Lehman.

Private funeral services will be held at Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio with Pastor Donny Goff officiating. She will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

The family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Edgerton Church of Christ.