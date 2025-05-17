Dean Wyse (1944 – 2025)

(1962 Graduate Of West Unity High School)

Dean C. Wyse, 81, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 15, 2025, in his home under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Dean was born in Wauseon, Ohio to Edward A. and Georgia C. (Stuckey) Wyse on March 28, 1944. He was a 1962 graduate of West Unity High School.

After working at ARO Corporation in Bryan, Dean enlisted in the United States Navy on August 9, 1966.

He was serving on the USS Frank E. Evans on June 3, 1969, when it was involved in a collision killing 74 shipmates. Dean was honorably discharged from the Navy on July 6, 1970, and served in the Naval Reserves until April 3, 1972. Dean was a proud Navy Veteran.

Upon leaving the Navy, he moved to Arizona where he resided until 2023. He was the owner of Wyse Machine Service until his retirement in 2020. Dean liked to be outdoors and enjoyed bird watching.

An animal lover, he didn’t just care for his own, he often took in strays that needed to be fed and loved. His faithful dog Metzger will miss the extra treats he provided.

There wasn’t a ballgame he wouldn’t watch, especially if a Cleveland team was playing. Time stood still if The Ohio State Buckeyes were on and he could be heard yelling a triumphant O-H!

Dean was a very involved Veteran and active with the Frank E. Evans Association, working tirelessly to see his shipmates added to the Vietnam Wall.

He was a member of the Junior Wyse American Legion, West Unity, Maricopa, Arizona American Legion, Chandler, Arizona American Legion where he was invited to join the 40 & 8 Membership.

He was in the VFW where he served as a District 10 Commander for the State of Arizona, the Vietnam Veterans of America, AMVETS, Tin Can Sailors Association, life member of DAV, Chandler Elks and the White Mountain Lodge Loyal Order of Moose. He was also a member of the West Franklin Community Church.

Family meant everything to Dean and most friends became family. His kindness and loyalty were his strongest qualities, and he proudly cheered on the accomplishments of those he loved, especially his grandchildren.

Dean is survived by his wife, Cheryl Wyse of West Unity, Ohio; three daughters, Kelly (Mike) Routhier of West Unity, Ohio, Monica (Ray) Smith of West Unity, Ohio, Cher (Scott) Appleby of Tucson, Arizona, and bonus daughter, Amelia Lizarraga of Eloy, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Madeleine (Zack) Van Dyke, Benjamin Routhier, Justin Smith, Jacque (Amanda) Smith, Zachary Smith, Katelynn Smith, Ashleigh Appleby and Makenzee Appleby.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lynda Herman; two siblings, Robert Wyse and Elaine Johnston; sister-in-law, Shirley Wyse; brother-in-law, Lance Johnston; niece, Lorena Johnston and nephew, Lee Johnston.

Visitation for Dean will be held Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 N. Liberty Street, West Unity, where funeral services will immediately begin at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Stiver officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity with military graveside rites accorded by the West Unity American Legion Post 669 and the Legion Riders.

Memorial Contributions can be directed to the Frank E. Evans Association, West Franklin Community Church, or Williams County Humane Society.

