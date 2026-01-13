Patrick Richardson Announces Campaign For Ohio House District 44

SYLVANIA, OH — Sylvania City Councilman Patrick Richardson has announced his candidacy for Ohio’s 44th House District as a Republican.

Patrick currently serves on Sylvania City Council and enters the race with the support of outgoing State Representative, Josh Williams, who is running for Congress.

“Today, I am announcing my candidacy for Ohio’s 44th House District to fight to make Ohio the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.

“As a lifelong resident of Northwest Ohio, I will always put the interests of our community first.

“I promise to work every day to bring costs down, reduce taxes, and support our police to keep our communities safe,” said Richardson.

“Patrick Richardson is staunch conservative and the absolute best person to fight for Northwest in Ohio in Columbus.

“I am proud to give him my full endorsement. I’ve known Patrick for years and have complete faith that he will outwork everyone to get things done for our community,” said Rep. Josh Williams.

Patrick is running for Ohio House District 44, which includes all or parts of Sylvania, Whitehouse, Monclova, Rossford, Genoa, Northwood and other unincorporated communities.

Patrick Richardson is a lifelong resident of Sylvania, Ohio, where he currently serves on Sylvania City Council. He was first elected in 2017 at the age of 26.

A graduate of Sylvania Northview High School and the University of Toledo, Patrick earned his degree in marketing while serving as Chairman of the College Republicans and Drum Major of the Rocket Marching Band.

Patrick is an Eagle Scout from Troop 154, he credits those early experiences with shaping his lifelong dedication to leadership and community service. Professionally, Patrick works as a Senior Trader at Kripke Enterprises in Toledo.

Patrick and his wife, Kylie, still reside in Sylvania. You can learn more about Patrick’s campaign at richardsonforohio.com.