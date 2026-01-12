January BD Spotlight Award Presented To Four Seasons Restaurant

PHOTO PROVIDED | THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SPOTLIGHT AWARD … Irene Manolas (Four Seasons), Tami Bergman from Bryan Development, and Dafni Manolas (Four Seasons).

PRESS RELEASE – To recognize local investments in buildings, landscaping, events and other accomplishments, Bryan Development has created a “Spotlight Award.”

January’s Spotlight Award goes to Four Seasons Restaurant, 233 South Main Street, for their preservation and restoration of their iconic diner sign.

Christos and Dafni, Greek immigrants who arrived in New York City in the early 1990s, purchased the former Lester’s Diner in 2011.

They had always intended to restore the restaurant’s iconic large neon coffee mug and flashing light sign. This famous sign, a Bryan landmark, was erected along with the dinner in 1965 and has been lighting up Main Street for decades.

Notably, the sign served as the model for the fictional diner sign on the popular 1970s sitcoms, Alice. After relocating to Indiana within a few years of immigrating, the Manolas family began operating restaurants in both Ohio and Indiana.

They also own and operate the Four Seasons restaurant in Holiday City. Their children are actively involved in the family businesses: daughter, Irene Manolas manages the Holiday City location, and their son, Tommy, assists when not away at college. Irene’s husband, Kostas Viachos, also works alongside the family.

Dafni shared her joy at the sign’s completion, saying, “Ever since purchasing the property, we’ve wanted to fix the sign. It took longer than we wanted, but now it looks beautiful, especially at night”.

However, the moment is bittersweet, as her husband, Christos, passed in 2024, and never saw the final restoration.

Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BD presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.