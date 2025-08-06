Patrol Investigating Single Motorcycle Fatal Crash On I-475 In Wood County

PRESS RELEASE – The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single motorcycle fatal crash in Perrysburg Township, Wood County, Ohio. The crash occurred on Interstate 475 east near milepost 01 at approximately 01:12 a.m. on August 6, 2025.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 475 when it traveled off of the roadway and struck the guardrail. The operator of the motorcycle was then dismounted from the vehicle.

The Harley-Davidson was operated by Dustin Moore, 28, of Martin. Mr. Moore was not wearing a helmet and sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Perrysburg City Police Department, Perrysburg Fire Department, Perrysburg Fire EMS, Wood County Coroner’s Office, and Bubba’s Towing Services.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorcyclists to obey traffic laws and wear their helmet at all times.