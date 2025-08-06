Jack Merillat (1948 – 2025)

FAYETTE CHAPEL—Jack Eugene Merillat, age 77, of Hudson, MI, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

He was born July 21, 1948, in Hudson, the third son of loving parents Donald and Emma (Warren) Merillat, Sr.

Jack attended Morenci High School where he graduated with the Class of 1966. He married the former Rosetta “Rosie” Perez on December 22, 1967, in Adrian. Together they raised a daughter and shared over 57 ½ years of loving marriage.

He was a hard-working man dedicated to his family. In addition to farming with his father, Jack worked at Martin Marietta, later Harvey Aluminum, for over nine years until the company relocated.

He then went on to work at Merillat Cabinetry for a year, before beginning what would be a 26-year career as a laborer with Krieghoff Lenawee and retired at the age of 52.

Jack always preferred to be outdoors, and took delight in golfing, fishing, cutting wood, and grilling all year long. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix around the house.

A devoted father, Jack supported Renae in all of her endeavors, and he loved watching her play sports through high school, college and summer ball. Hunting with his daughter Renae was one of his most highly anticipated and cherished events each year.

Jack was a member of the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples of Christ, where he served as a Deacon most of his adult life. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Rosie, is his daughter, Renae (Mitch) Schaffner of Fayette; brother, Ronald (Susan) Merillat of Hudson; sister, Mary (Dennis) Austin of Clayton, MI; a brother-in-law, Eli Pina of Lima, OH; sisters-in-law, Carol Merillat of Morenci; Irene Perez of Paulding, OH, Lucy Perez of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Agedita Trejo of Austin, TX; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Merillat, Jr; seven brothers-in-law; and five sisters-in-law.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Friday, August 8, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. until a funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Vicki Schnitkey will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date in Lime Creek Cemetery in Medina Township.

Memorial contributions in honor of Jack are suggested to benefit The Fayette Christian Church-Disciples of Christ or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.